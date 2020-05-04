NFL Announces Decision On International Games For 2020

The National Football League is expected to release its full regular season schedule later this month, but we already have at least one change.

There will officially be no international NFL games in 2020. There were international games scheduled to take place in Mexico and the United Kingdom.

But the global pandemic has forced the NFL to cancel its international series for 2020. If the NFL does have a 2020 season, it’ll be solely on American soil.

“We believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the US, Mexico and UK,” the NFL announced.

Here’s the full announcement from NFL UK on Twitter:

NFL update on 2020 season schedule. — NFL UK (@NFLUK) May 4, 2020

This is unfortunate news, but it’s hardly surprising. If the NFL season is going to happen, the league will need to take as many precautions as possible. Playing games overseas does not fall under that category.

We’ll hopefully have a full look at the NFL’s 2020 schedule later this month.