NFL Owner Blames High No-Show Rate On Vaccine Requirement

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Owner Mark Davis of the Oakland Raiders watches players warm up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said the team requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination attributed to not drawing full houses during Allegiant Stadium's first year operating with fans.

The Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer reported that 14.3 percent of ticket-holders didn't show up during 2021, excluding Week 18's playoff-clinching overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers on January 9, 2022. Experts said that's a far higher rate than they'd anticipate, especially during the first season the new venue welcomed attendees after playing without fans in 2020.

Per Alan Snel of LVSportsBiz.com (h/t Pro Football Talk), Davis pointed to the stadium requiring proof of vaccination as the "primary reason" for the no-shows. Davis said he felt the mandate was necessarily for the domed arena since mask requirements would have been difficult to enforce.

Davis also theorized that some people bought tickets in hopes of reselling them for a profit, but they were unable to find buyers.

According to Snel, approximately 700 season-ticket holders requested refunds or a rollover into 2022 because of the vaccine requirements.

The Raiders will no longer require proof of vaccination to enter Allegiant Stadium in 2022, but protocols are subject to change.