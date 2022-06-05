NFL Owner Calls For Assault Weapons Ban In Statement

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 06: Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy with hall of famer Brian Dawkins before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field on September 6, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has joined the chorus of U.S. citizens calling for a ban of assault weapons.

In a statement released on Friday, the Eagles marked National Gun Violence Awareness Day by changing their social media logo to orange and wearing orange practice jerseys to symbolize the day. But Lurie took it a step further with a statement on Twitter.

In his statement, Lurie asserted that assault weapons with high-capacity magazines represent a threat to public safety. He referenced research suggesting that a federal ban would result in significantly fewer mass shootings.

Lurie also suggested universal background checks. But the gist of his message was that assault weapons must be banned.

"Enough is enough! Assault weapons loaded with high-capacity magazines are a clear threat to public safety and should be banned. Furthermore, research shows that if a federal ban was still in place for assault weapons, there would be 70 percent fewer mass shooting deaths. Additionally, a mandatory universal background check could have a significant impact on mass shootings by ensuring that these dangerous firearms are not getting into the wrong hands."

This statement was initially released in the aftermath of a shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and two teacher dead.

Ironically, Lurie's own city of Philadelphia was the victim of a mass shooting just yesterday. A gunman opened fire on a busy street in Philadelphia, killing three and injuring 11 more.