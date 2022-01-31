NFL Owner Could Make Surprising Run At Jim Harbaugh

An NFL owner could reportedly make a surprising run at Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh this week.

Earlier this year, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, a Michigan grad, made it clear that he would not be the one to pull Harbaugh away from his alma mater.

“I’m not going to be the person that takes Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan. I hope he stays there. He’s a great coach,” Ross told reporters following the Dolphins’ firing of Brian Flores.

Perhaps Ross’ mindset has changed, though.

If Harbaugh is set on leaving Michigan for the National Football League, why shouldn’t Ross consider the hire?

That possibility appears to be growing…

Had plugged in (former) #Dolphins employee who retains connections to the team tell me last nite he expects Steve Ross will do what he can to hire Jim Harbaugh if the Michigan coach is indeed considering leaving Michigan for NFL. We'll see. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 30, 2022

It could be a big week for Harbaugh.

The Michigan Wolverines head coach is coming off an interview with the Minnesota Vikings. Multiple NFL jobs appear to be in play for the Big Ten champion head coach.