NFL Owner Could Make Surprising Run At Jim Harbaugh

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on Saturday against Penn State.ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines reacts in the second half while playing the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

An NFL owner could reportedly make a surprising run at Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh this week.

Earlier this year, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, a Michigan grad, made it clear that he would not be the one to pull Harbaugh away from his alma mater.

“I’m not going to be the person that takes Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan. I hope he stays there. He’s a great coach,” Ross told reporters following the Dolphins’ firing of Brian Flores.

Perhaps Ross’ mindset has changed, though.

If Harbaugh is set on leaving Michigan for the National Football League, why shouldn’t Ross consider the hire?

That possibility appears to be growing…

It could be a big week for Harbaugh.

The Michigan Wolverines head coach is coming off an interview with the Minnesota Vikings. Multiple NFL jobs appear to be in play for the Big Ten champion head coach.

