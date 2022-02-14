NFL Owner Could Reportedly Lose Team Over Tanking Allegations

An NFL owner could reportedly lose his team by a vote of fellow owners if the tanking allegations made against him are proven to be accurate.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is suing the league for alleged racism in its hiring practices. In his lawsuit, Flores claims that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross attempted to pay him for losing games on purpose.

According to a Monday morning report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Ross could end up losing his team over this.

“If tanking allegations are proven true, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross would face severe discipline, up to and including Ross losing the team by a vote of fellow owners, sources say,” the NFL Network insider tweeted on Monday.

From the report:

Case in point: If the league investigation finds Ross offered Flores $100,000 for each loss during the 2019 NFL season, as Flores alleges, the discipline could be severe, up to and including Ross losing the team by a vote of fellow owners, per sources. Goodell addressed the concept of an owner being voted out last Wednesday, noting that “I do believe that clubs do have the authority to remove an owner from the league.” A league source confirmed that owners could, in fact, vote a fellow owner out under the most dire circumstances based on league rules, which would require a three-fourths vote.

Ross has denied the allegations, but there will be an investigation.