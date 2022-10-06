NFL Owner Daniel Snyder Reportedly Makes Aggressive Move

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 07: Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder looks on before the New England Patriots play the Washington Redskins during an preseason NFL game at FedExField on August 7, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has gone on the offensive amidst the ongoing Congressional investigation into himself and his organization.

Lawyers representing the Commanders have sent a nine-page letter to the House Oversight Committee highlighting the franchise's efforts to examine workplace practices under Snyder's watch, per reports from Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

This letter makes direct attacks against the Committee's investigation into Snyder, even calling it “politically inspired hatchet job.”

“From the beginning, the Committee set out with a singular purpose — to destroy Dan Snyder and his family and attempt, with deception, innuendo, and half-truths, to drive him from the National Football League. This investigation reeks of the lowest form of politics and its only purpose is personal destruction.”

The letter also called on the Committee to ignore the testimony given by former team president Bruce Allen, implying that Allen gave a testimony harmful to Snyder:

“It is widely acknowledged that the single most significant step the Team took to remedy its toxic workplace was to rid itself of Mr. Allen. The fraternity-house culture that Mr. Allen instilled in the Commanders organization is the principal reason that the Commanders came under investigation in the first place.”

We'll see how this aggressive move plays out for Snyder.