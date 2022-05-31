NFL Owner Fires Soccer Coach In His Inaugural Season

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of the field during the national anthem before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

David Tepper's latest decision could mean bad news for Matt Rhule in Carolina.

Tepper, who owns the Panthers and Charlotte FC, let go of Charlotte FC head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez. He spent just one season coaching the expansion team, going 5-8-1.

What does this have to do with Matt Rhule? Well, Tepper's decision shows that he may be growing impatient with a lack of results from his head coaches, including Rhule.

On the other hand, it could be nothing. But it's worth speculating.

Here's what Tepper had to say about his decision to move on from Ramirez after just one year:

“This is a difficult decision, but one we feel is best for the team at this time,” Tepper said in the article announcing the move. “I want to thank Miguel and his staff for their hard work during our first season and wish them the best in their future endeavors.”

Rhule has been in over his head throughout his first two seasons in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers have gone 10-23 under his watch.

Tepper could be waiting for Rhule's buyout to lessen. He may also be wanting to give him another season.

Either way, Rhule is on a short leash this upcoming season.