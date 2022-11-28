NFL Owner Getting Praised For His Generous Plane Decision

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 19: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft talks with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Oakland Raiders at Estadio Azteca on November 19, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

In the fallout of the University of Virginia shooting that claimed the lives of three Virginia Cavaliers football players, millions of Americans have come out to show support for the team. But one NFL owner went above and beyond.

According to reports, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft loaned the Patriots' team plane to Virginia to help the team travel to the funerals of their fallen players. Funerals for D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. were held in Florida, Virginia and South Carolina - and not everyone on the team could afford to make so many plane trips on such short notice.

The Patriots weren't playing this weekend as they had already played the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. That opened the door for Kraft to lend his team's plane without affecting their travel plans.

NFL fans - especially fans of the Patriots, Virginia and Virginia Tech - are praising Kraft for his charity. Some are jokingly dubbing it "a first class move."

The Virginia Cavaliers canceled their final two games to end the 2022 college football season in order to let the players mourn. Services were held at the campus to commemorate the three players who lost their lives.

But the funerals didn't take place until this past week.

A truly classy move from Patriots owner Robert Kraft to make it possible for the players to attend.