NFL Owner Had 'No Drama' Message To His Team Today

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 28: DeMaurice Smith (L), Executive Director of the NFLPA, speaks with Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti (R) before a game against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium on September 28, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images) Larry French/Getty Images

It's been a pretty wild NFL offseason so far and we still have an entire summer before the NFL Kickoff Game in September. But one NFL owner is hoping to avoid all drama until then.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti spoke to his team about team culture at the end of practice today. Part of his message was reportedly "no drama."

Bisciotti is no stranger to drama playing out on his team. It's been nearly eight years since his franchise was rocked by the infamous Ray Rice elevator video, which preceded an avalanche of controversy within his organization.

This year, the Ravens' rivals, the Cleveland Browns, invited drama into their organization with the trade for Deshaun Watson. Meanwhile, the Ravens' nearest NFL neighbors, the Washington Commanders are dealing with a plethora of internal issues.

The Baltimore Ravens did have a little bit of drama to start the 2022 offseason though. There's an ongoing contract dispute between the team and star quarterback Lamar Jackson over his extension.

Fortunately for the Ravens, it isn't so bad as to keep Jackson from joining the team for mandatory minicamp.

Steve Bisciotti obviously wants to make sure that no other members of the team become a distraction ahead of training camp.

We'll see if they follow through on that request as we get deeper into the summer.