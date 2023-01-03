NFL Owner Is No Longer As 'Miserable' As He Was

After going through another disappointing season in 2021, Giants owner John Mara knew changes would have to be made. As a result, he brought in a new regime to lead the franchise.

Head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen were brought in from the Bills. It's safe to say they've had an incredible Year 1.

The Giants clinched a playoff berth in their first season under Daboll.

Unsurprisingly, the Giants' success has changed Mara's mood for the better. He reveled that he's not "as miserable" as he used to be.

"It feels like I’m not as miserable as I have been," Mara said, via the New York Post.

Mara has to be confident about the G-Men's future under Daboll and Schoen, that's for sure.

The Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed in the playoffs. As of now, they're on track to play the Vikings in the Wild Card round.