NFL Owner Loans His Plane For Virginia Football Funeral

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is lending a hand in the wake of tragedy.

After three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed earlier this month, Mr. Kraft is loaning New England's team plane to the Cavaliers program so that they can attend the funerals of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry.

A Patriots spokesperson has confirmed that the plane was lended at no charge, as the team didn't need it due to their Thursday night game in Minnesota.

D'Sean Perry's funeral was held in Miami on Saturday, with Devin Chandler's the following day in Virginia Beach. The family of Lavel Davis Jr. will reportedly hold a celebration of life for the fallen junior wideout in his native South Carolina on Wednesday.

This past weekend's gesture from Mr. Kraft is the latest in a long line of charitable behavior from the 81-year-old multi-billionaire.

Most recently, he donated $50 million to Massachusetts General Hospital in support of community health and health equity.