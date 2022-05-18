NFL Owner 'Not Happy' With Team's Monday Night Game

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 22: C.J. Prosise #22 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on October 22, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The full schedule for the 2022 NFL season was released earlier this month and plenty of teams had complaints. But one team appears to be fuming over when their Monday Night Football game was scheduled.

In an interview with the New York Post, New York Giants general manager John Mara complained about the league scheduling their Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 26. His reason for being so upset is that the game falls on the Jewish high holiday of Rosh Hashanah.

Religious Jews in observance of Rosh Hashanah can't watch television or attend games. Given that it's one of the Giants' biggest home games of the schedule, you can see why Mara is so upset by the decision:

“I am well aware of that and not happy about it,” Mara said. “I made my feelings known to the league as soon as I saw the schedule. We have always requested the league take the Jewish High Holy Days into consideration when formulating our schedule. Not sure why it happened this year.”

In response to Mara's statement, the NFL has issued a response via Howard Katz, their senior vice president of broadcasting. Katz said that while the NFL has always tried to accommodate their request, they could not do so this year.

“We are never able to accommodate every request,” Katz said. “It’s a pretty complex puzzle we put together.

“Mr. Mara absolutely this year and every year when the Jewish holidays fall on football days, he always asks to avoid the Jewish holidays. He certainly did. In this particular case we were not able to accommodate that request.”

ProFootballTalk noted that a Monday Night Football home game against the Dallas Cowboys in 1998 prompted the Giants to start making the annual request to avoid scheduling their games on Jewish holidays.

So if the NFL doesn't get the ratings or attendance they want for this massive game, it'll probably be obvious why.