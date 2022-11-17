NFL Owner Reportedly Lost Big In Political Race

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: A general view during the San Francisco 49ers game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York spent around $2.5 million in an attempt to knock off Santa Clara mayor Lisa Gillmor in this year's race.

York handpicked opposing candidate Anthony Becker, who was forced to concede the race on Wednesday night.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has a real-estate company with commercial interests near Levi's Stadium. Ross was a vocal supporter of Gillmor's campaign, drawing heavy opposition from York.

York paid for campaign ads attacking both Ross and Gillmor during this year's race. Gillmor told the San Francisco Chronicle that she was "surprised" she was able to overcome the funding poured into the opposing campaign. She believes “onslaught of negative ads bashing her may have backfired.”

The 49ers will host the Dolphins at Levi's Stadium for a Week 13 matchup on December 4.