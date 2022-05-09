NFL Owner Reportedly Made "Huge Money" On Sunday

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Exterior view of Hard Rock Stadium prior to the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sunday was apparently a very profitable day for one NFL owner.

Miami hosted its first-ever Formula 1 race on Sunday afternoon. The Miami Grand Prix reportedly generated a ton of money for Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

According to a report from the Orlando Sentinel, the Miami F1 race is expected to generate as much money as an entire Dolphins regular season.

That's a pretty good day.

There were a lot of celebrities in attendance on Sunday, including some in Ross' box.

Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard was among those with Ross.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won Sunday's race.