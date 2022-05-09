NFL Owner Reportedly Made "Huge Money" On Sunday
Sunday was apparently a very profitable day for one NFL owner.
Miami hosted its first-ever Formula 1 race on Sunday afternoon. The Miami Grand Prix reportedly generated a ton of money for Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.
According to a report from the Orlando Sentinel, the Miami F1 race is expected to generate as much money as an entire Dolphins regular season.
That's a pretty good day.
There were a lot of celebrities in attendance on Sunday, including some in Ross' box.
Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard was among those with Ross.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won Sunday's race.