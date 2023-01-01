NFL Owner Reportedly 'Not Happy' With Offensive Coaches

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: CEO of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft attends the Super Bowl LIII Pregame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

There could be some changes coming to the New England Patriots offensive staff heading into the offseason.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Patriots owner Robert Kraft is not happy with how the offense has been run and is also not pleased with the coaching setup.

"My understanding is he's made comments around the building that basically indicate he’s not happy with where the offensive coaching staff is right now," Breer said. "I think that that could lead to shuffling at more than just the play-caller spot. I mean, we could be talking about a new coordinator coming in with multiple new position coaches. There are a lot of moving parts here but the indications I've got are that Kraft has expressed to people in the building that he's not happy with the offensive coaching situation."

Right now, the play-calling duties are led by Matt Patricia but Joe Judge has also had input throughout the season.

They've overseen an offense that's been one of the worst in the league this year and it's why they're outside the final playoff spot right now.

If they do miss the playoffs, expect Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick to make some changes on that side of the ball heading into next season.