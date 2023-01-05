NFL Owner Reportedly Wants Team To Sign Tom Brady

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Owner Mark Davis of the Oakland Raiders watches players warm up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of a new starting quarterback — and owner Mark Davis reportedly wants Tom Brady to fill that role in 2023.

A former Raiders executive says Davis is all in on adding Brady to the roster this offseason, but head coach Josh McDaniels may not be.

“Mark is embarrassed,” the former exec said, per Jason Cole of OutKick. “He was pissed last year when the Chiefs and Bears brought so many fans to town. Now it’s happening every week. He wants it to stop. He wanted Brady before when Jon Gruden finally turned it down and now, he wants Brady again. Mark thinks having McDaniels is going to be the key.

“But I’m hearing McDaniels is not so sure.”

Brady, 45, is currently playing on the final year of his contract in Tampa Bay and is set to become a free agent this offseason. The Raiders benched longtime starter Derek Carr before Week 17, parting ways with the veteran signal caller.

Las Vegas is in the midst of a disappointing 6-10 season, despite massive expectations coming into the year. The team still has a wealth of offensive weapons — including superstar wide receiver Davante Adams — that could be attractive for Brady.

