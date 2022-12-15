NFL Owner Reveals If He's Ready To Vote Dan Snyder Out

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 10: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reacts to applause during Dwight Freeney"u2019s induction in the team"u2019s Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said there's "merit" to have Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder removed from his position.

Today, Irsay seems to be somewhat walking back on those initial statements.

“I’m not ready to vote him out. I need to hear more here…. I’m not ready to vote him out. Again, it’s something where we want to get more information about everything," Irsay said at the NFL owners meeting in Dallas on Wednesday, per league insider Mark Maske.

Snyder was not in attendance for today's owners meeting in Dallas. The team was represented by Tanya Snyder, his wife and the Commanders’ co-CEO — along with team president Jason Wright..

Snyder has hired an investment bank to explore options for selling the Commanders organization.

If the NFL owners were to vote Snyder out, it would take 24 of 32 owners to approve his removal.