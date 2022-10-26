NFL Owner Reveals If Team's Head Coach Is On Hot Seat

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: General view of Ford Field before the game between Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals on September 10, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

It's rare that Lions owner Sheila Hamp speaks with the media, but she did take some time to address Dan Campbell's future on Wednesday.

Per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press:

"... Sheila Hamp talked with reporters for 4 minutes today, voiced support for Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes. Asked directly if either's job is in jeopardy no matter what happens this season, she said: 'I believe in the leadership.'"

Campbell is 4-18-1 in 23 games as Detroit's head coach. And while the Lions fight in each and every game, the wins just haven't been there.

Campbell became a star during the NFL's preseason after fans got a look at his coaching style on HBO's "Hard Knocks."

Many thought going into the year that the Lions could make some steady improvement over last season's 3-13-1 mark. But after a 1-5 start, doubts are starting to creep in.

But for now Hamp appears willing to ride things out.