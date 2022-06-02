NFL Owner's Real Estate Company Files For Bankruptcy

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed photo of Carolina Panthers helmets during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

David Tepper's real estate development company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, per The Athletic.

This move from the Carolina Panthers owner comes following failed efforts to build a new practice facility and headquarters in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

According to the filing, Tepper's company, GT Real Estate Holdings LLC, has liabilities in the range of $100 million to $500 million — and the company's assets are in that same range. The company plans to reorganize financially and emerge with a clean slate.

“In recent weeks, GTRE has been confronted with various claims, some valid and some not, from vendors, contractors and other third parties, including York County, SC,” the company said in a statement, per the Charlotte Observer. “GTRE is taking this action to ensure legitimate claims are processed as fairly and expeditiously as possible under a court-supervised process, and to achieve the project’s orderly and safe wind-down. GTRE intends to resolve its legitimate obligations.”

Tepper, the wealthiest owner in the NFL, created GT Real Estate Holdings LLC specifically for the construction of the team's new facilities on a 240-acre plot of land in Rock Hill. The company terminated its agreement with the City of Rock Hill a little over a month ago. This bankruptcy filing officially ends the project.

Tepper's other companies — the Panthers, Charlotte FC, and Tepper Sports & Entertainment — are unaffected by this bankruptcy filing.