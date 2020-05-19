NFL Owners Reportedly Approve 1 Change To Interview Process

NFL owners have reportedly voted to approve an important rule change regarding interview protocol for assistant coaches.

According to NFL Network’s Jim Trotter, league owners green-lighted a proposal that would prevent teams from blocking their assistant coaches from interviewing for coordinator positions with other franchises. Previously, this was an approved practice.

Additionally, Trotter says teams won’t be able to block personnel people from interviewing for the assistant general manager position elsewhere. Under the old rules, teams couldn’t prevent their employees from interviewing for a general manager position, but could do so for an assistant GM role.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer also has some more info on the rule change for coordinator positions, including the requirements for a job to be defined as a “coordinator” role.

This one is significant because it also prevents teams from blocking personnel people from interviewing for the ASSISTANT general manager position, as well. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) May 19, 2020

* FOR coordinator positions. Among parameters defining a "coordinator" role … • It can't be a co-coordinator position.

• There can't be another coordinator on that side. Other requirements: Reports to HC directly, leads meetings on that side. Does NOT have to be playcaller. https://t.co/YwTLyKK8ym — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 19, 2020

These changes theoretically should help assistants move up the coaching ladder quicker and develop relationships with different owners and front office personnel around the league. On the surface, it seems like a big win for staff members league-wide.

While this resolution has reportedly passed, the NFL has tabled its proposal relating to minority hiring practices. That resolution would have rewarded teams with more favorable draft position in the third round if they hired a head coach or general manager of color.

It remains to be seen if that proposal will be modified or reworked in any way moving forward.