NFL Owners Reportedly Make Decision On Bills Stadium

NFL owners reportedly agreed on a decision for the Buffalo Bills' stadium during yesterday's owners meeting in Dallas.

League owners reportedly approved both short-term and long-term leases for the Bills' developing stadium situation, per Tim O’Shei of the Buffalo News.

The team will operate under a year-to-year lease at their current Highmark Stadium until their new stadium is ready for action.

The Bills' new stadium is expected to open in 2026, giving the team three more seasons at Highmark. Once the new stadium is ready, the team will sign a 30-year lease through 2055.

The Bills and local authorities have extended their stadium construction agreement on multiple occasions. The deal is expected to be finalized soon.

Construction on the new stadium — across the street from Highmark — is expected to cost $1.4 billion. Construction is set to begin next year.