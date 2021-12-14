NFL Owners Reportedly Voting On Significant Issue Tomorrow

The NFL could be in for a significant change to the current head coaching/GM cycle rules.

According to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, the league’s owners will vote to allow teams to conduct head coach and general manager interviews during the final two weeks of the regular season.

The NFL issued this rule change with a memorandum back in October. At the time of that announcement, the rule change only included head coaching interviews, not GM interviews as well. The idea was proposed at the recommendation of the league’s Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Committee, which also enacted changes to the Rooney Rule.

These interviews during the final two weeks of the season will theoretically allow top assistants to consider new job opportunities before embarking on their postseason runs. In order to conduct these early interviews, the head coaching job must be actively open and the coach’s current team must consent to the meeting, per the league’s release earlier this year.

If this new rule change goes through, we could be seeing some notable coaching and executive shifts before the end of the 2021 season.