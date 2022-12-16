NFL Player Admits He Was "In Shock" After Injury

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd suffered a finger injury last Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

It was an injury that was expected to sideline him for a game or two but it looks like that may not happen. Boyd has been able to practice this week, even though his finger is dislocated.

He spoke to the media about the injury on Thursday and said he was "shocked" when he got hurt.

“I kind of went in shock,” Boyd said, (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “I never really had any major injuries, thank god, let alone being able to see a bone. So, it kind of threw me off. But at the same time, my adrenaline was pumping. So, it wasn’t really hurting or fazing me. The only thing I was worried about was getting back out there to help my guys.”

He's hoping to be out there on Sunday against the Bucs as the Bengals try to keep up with the Ravens for first in the AFC North.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by CBS.