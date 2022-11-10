NFL Player Admits There's 'Dark Cloud' Hanging Over Franchise

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: A general view during the first half of the Washington Football Team and Seattle Seahawks game at FedExField on December 20, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

A member of the Washington Commanders admitted there has been a "dark cloud" hanging over the team over the past two years.

Second-year corner Benjamin St-Juste admitted his tenure with the organization hasn't exactly been what he would have wanted. He suggested the team needs a "fresh start."

In an interview with a French newspaper, the Commanders defensive back said every time something good happens on the field, it seems like something bad happens off the field.

Here's what St-Juste said, via Audacy:

"Since I arrived here, it's been a dark cloud over our organization. Every time there is something good happening on the pitch, something bad is happening off it. It would give us great energy to have a fresh start and regain the confidence of the fans."

St-Juste isn't wrong. The team is 3-1 over its last four games, but is mired in a lawsuit from the Attorney General's office.

Dan Snyder is exploring a potential sale of the franchise, which could give St-Juste the fresh start he's been looking for.