NFL Player Can't Sign With New Team Until After Super Bowl - Here's Why

INDIANAPOLIS, IN December 31: Indianapolis Colts Mascot Blue runs onto the field at the start of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts on December 31, 2017, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis IN. The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Houston Texans 22-13. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts have picked up center Dakoda Shepley off waivers after he was released by the Dallas Cowboys.

Shepley can't officially join the team until after the Super Bowl, according to NFL rules.

The Cowboys activated Shepley for the final game of the regular season due to an injury for starting center Tyler Biadasz. The Canadian center was released after Dallas' Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Shepley was selected by Saskatchewan with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 CFL Draft. He previously won a national championship with the University of British Columbia in 2015.

In addition to his CFL career, Shepley has also spent previous NFL stints with the Jets, 49ers and Seahawks.

The Colts currently have three-time Pro-Bowl center Ryan Kelly on their roster. He's backed up by Wesley French and Danny Pinter.