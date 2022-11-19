NFL Player Fined For Hit That Put JuJu Smith-Schuster In Concussion Protocol

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 06: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) motions for a first down after a play against the Tennessee Titans on November 6th, 2022 at GEHA field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

JuJu Smith-Schuster will miss this weekend's game for the Kansas City Chiefs as he continues to go through concussion protocol.

The star wide receiver is in concussion protocol due to an illegal hit he took during last Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jags safety Andre Cisco, the player who delivered the hit, has been fined $6,612 by the NFL for unnecessary roughness.

Smith-Schuster was sidelined for each Chiefs practice this week. The veteran pass catcher will not take the field for Kansas City's primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

Smith-Schuster is Patrick Mahomes' No. 1 wide receiver target through the first nine games of the season. The former Steelers wideout has reeled in 46 catches for 615 yards and two touchdowns.

In addition to Smith-Schuster, the Chiefs will also be without wide receiver Mecole Hardman — who was recently placed on the injured reserve with an abdomen injury. Marques Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney will be asked to step up as the Chiefs' top wideout options.