NFL Player Had Cooking Accident At Home, Out 4 Games

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 11: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits on the sidelines during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals are going to be without cornerback Antonio Hamilton for the next month.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Hamilton is being placed on the reserve/non-football injury list following a cooking accident in his home.

Hamilton played in all 17 games for the Cardinals last season. He racked up 38 total tackles (31 solo) and four passes defended.

Before that, he played one season with the Kansas City Chiefs, two with the New York Giants, and two with the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders.

He's appeared in 74 games and had compiled 88 total tackles (71 solo) and nine passes defended.

Hamilton will have to be a bit more careful in the kitchen next time when he's cooking.