NFL Player Not Happy With "Unacceptable" Officiating Mistakes

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 21: Mark Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Saints walks off the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram is not happy with the recent state of NFL officiating.

Responding to some criticism of officials during the playoff-shaping Week 18 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, Ingram had this to say:

"What else is new? Officiating been less than mediocre for a long time now. It’s really unacceptable," he wrote on Twitter.

Several NFL executives and coaches feel the officiating team from that Week 18 game missed several calls that helped the Seahawks on their way to victory. One source called it the "worst officiated game of the year," per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

If the Seahawks had lost, the Detroit Lions would've earned a playoff berth with their win over the Green Bay Packers.

It's clear that Ingram isn't the only one who feels this way about NFL officiating, but the veteran running back will no doubt receive a fine for openly criticizing league officials.