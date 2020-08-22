Photo Of NFL Player’s Off-Day ‘Treatment’ Is Going Viral

It takes a lot of work to be an NFL player, both on and off the field.

Take, for example, the following photos from veteran defensive lineman Mike Daniels. The 31-year-old defensive tackle plays for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Daniels, a former Iowa Hawkeyes standout, has been in the league since 2012. He goes to extreme lengths to keep his body in playing shape, even on off days.

The Bengals veteran shared some photos of his “off day” on Saturday. It does not look very fun.

That does not look like an enjoyable off-day to me, but that’s what it takes to stay in NFL shape.

Daniels and the Bengals are hoping for a big jump in 2020. The team is already impressed with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.

“As accurate as I have seen from a QB in a long time,” a Bengals source told ESPN’s Dianna Russini. “He is also a better athlete than I thought he was going to be. He has a really cool confidence to him, the guys are already bought into him.”

Cincinnati is scheduled to open the 2020 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:05 p.m. E.T. and will be televised on CBS.