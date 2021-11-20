The Spun

NFL Player Receives Punishment For Throwing A Shoe

During last week’s matchup between Seattle and Green Bay, Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap picked up a Packers player’s shoe and threw it down the field.

On Saturday, the NFL announced its official punishment for this penalty.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the league has fined Dunlap $10,300.

Dunlap said he later apologized to his team for the mistake.

“I made a foolish mistake,” he said, per Seahawks insider Bob Condotta.

This incident, which occurred at the start of the fourth quarter, likely came as a result of some frustration during a grind-it-out game on Sunday. At the time of the foul, the Seahawks were trailing 3-0. After this 15-yard penalty, the Packers went on to score 14 more points and finish the game with a 17-0 score.

This isn’t the only shoe throwing penalty in recent football memory. Back in 2020, Marco Wilson, now a cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals, tossed an LSU player’s shoe down the field after a big defensive play. The costly penalty ultimately ended up in a closely-contest loss for Florida.

Coincidentally enough, Dunlap also played his college ball with the Gators.

Looking to get back on track after this shutout loss to the Packers, the Seahawks will face off against the Cardinals on Sunday.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.