NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games

On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public.

Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over.

That was the case for veteran defensive back Ryan Smith. According to a report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Smith has been suspended for the next 17 regular season weeks.

That's right, he won't be able to suit up for an NFL team for quite a while.

It's unclear what led to the suspension, but Smith has been suspended for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances in the past.

Smith most recently played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was released by the team earlier this month.