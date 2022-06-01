NFL Player Responds To Joc Pederson, Tommy Pham Feud

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 25: Joc Pederson #23 celebrates after hitting a home run in the bottom of the first inning against Thomas Szapucki #63 of the New York Mets at Oracle Park on May 25, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Getty Images) Michael Urakami/Getty Images

The Joc Pederson and Tommy Pham feud took the sports world by storm last week.

Pederson was slapped by Pham after a dispute happened in their fantasy football league.

“There was no real argument," Pederson said on Friday. "He kind of came up and said, ‘You remember from last year?’ And I was like, ‘Fantasy football?’ And he’s like, 'Yeah.' "

The incident began when Pederson placed a player who was ruled out for a game on injured reserve, which in turn cleared a bench spot. Pham accused him of cheating, even though Pederson never did.

That player in question was none other than 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. He had an amazing response when he was asked about the situation on Wednesday.

"Shout out to Joc for having me on the team," he said.

It doesn't get any better than that.

Pham was then suspended by the MLB for three games for slapping Pederson.