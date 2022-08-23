NFL Player Returns To Practice Following His Brother's Death

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills runs after a catch during the second quarter of the game against the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Last week, the football world received some tragic news when the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox passed away.

Luke Knox, a linebacker at Florida International, passed away last week, according to a statement from the school. He was just 22 years old.

The Bills rallied around Dawson Knox, allowing him to take as much time as he needed before returning to the field. On Tuesday afternoon, the talented tight end was spotted at Bills practice.

Video shows Knox going through drills with the team.

Last week, Knox thanked fans for their support.

"Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support for my family. Our hearts are broken but we know Luke is in a much better place now with his savior Jesus," he said.

Knox is expected to be a major part of the Bills offense as they look to make their way to a Super Bowl.