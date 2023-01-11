NFL Player Reveals He Was Stuck In Elevator For 45 Minutes

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Mike Gesicki #88 of the Miami Dolphins runs with the ball after a catch against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) Mark Brown/Getty Images

Mike Gesicki had some elevator trouble on Wednesday.

The Miami Dolphins tight end confirmed that he was stuck in an elevator for 45 minutes due to an issue. Still, he seemed to like it.

“I enjoyed my time,” Gesicki said, via Joe Schad.

Hey, maybe Gesicki got to catch up with some games on his phone to let the time go by (unless he didn't have service).

In the end, he was able to leave the elevator and move on with his day as the Dolphins get ready for their playoff game on Sunday.

Gesicki will look to have a career game since the Dolphins need all the help they can get with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa not expected to play. In his place will be Skylar Thompson since Teddy Bridgewater is still not 100% either.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by CBS.