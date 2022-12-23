NFL Player Says He'll Play With Broken Wrist This Week

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 10: A Cincinnati Bengals helmet is seen on the field before the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

There's different levels of toughness in the NFL. But for one player trying to get his team in playoff position, he's willing to play through a pretty nasty injury.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson announced that his wrist is currently broken. However, he has apparently spoken to doctors who told him that there's no serious risk of further damaging it - so he intends to play.

"Just about pain. It's going to be painful," Hendrickson said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

As for why he intends to play through his injury, Hendrickson said that his teammates are like family to him and he knows that they would do the same for him - especially those players whose livelihood may depend on how they play in these final few games.

"At this point in the season we have spent more time together than we have with our family and we are a family. They would lay it on the line for me and there are guys whose livelihoods are at stake."

Trey Hendrickson isn't having quite as impactful of a season as the last two years when he had 27.5 sacks over the previous two years. But he still made his second straight Pro Bowl and has been putting together a solid season.

Hendrickson has six sacks and 22 QB hits this season.

The Bengals clinched the playoffs last night after the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the New York Jets. At this point, the Bengals are playing for the division title in hopes of reaching the Super Bowl for a second straight year.

Will Hendrickson continue to play well even with his broken wrist?