NFL Player Says He’s Training To Run In 2024 Olympics

An NFL player is legitimately training to run in the 2024 Olympics, and no he’s not kidding.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has long flirted with the idea of professionally training to run in a professional event. After all, he has legitimate track speed. Metcalf went viral when he chased down Budda Baker during an interception return that should have resulted in a touchdown, were it not for Metcalf’s speed.

Metcalf is going to put that speed to work – off the football field. The NFL wide receiver is aiming to compete at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“I’m not just running just to run. I can do that on the track somewhere. I’m tryna go to the Olympics,” Metcalf said during an interview with Taylor Rooks. “… I’m in a boot right now so I can’t do too much. But next year, I’mma start back training for it every offseason. Training for the 100-mete or the 60-meter, whichever one I decide to do. And then in 2024 you’ll see me again.”

DK Metcalf in the Olympics? Sign us up. It’d be fascinating to see how his on-field speed translates to the track. We’ve actually already seen a glimpse of it.

Metcalf ran in the qualifying rounds of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He didn’t qualify, but definitely made it a competitive event.

It certainly sounds like Metcalf is committed to becoming an official member of the Olympics in 2024.