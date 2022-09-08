NFL Player Sentenced To 3 Months House Arrest After Fatal Car Accident

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: A general view during the first half of the Washington Football Team and Seattle Seahawks game at FedExField on December 20, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Former Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett has been sentenced to three months of house arrest in connection to the death of his girlfriend, Olivia Peters, during a fatal car crash in December 2021.

Everett, 30, was sentenced in Loudoun County General District Court on Thursday. He was originally given 12 months house arrest before nine months were suspended.

Everett was initially charged with felony involuntary manslaughter after an investigation determined he was going 90 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of the crash. He lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a cluster of trees off a semirural Virginia road, per ESPN.

Peters, his longtime girlfriend, died at a local hospital. Everett was treated for serious injuries and was released from the hospital four days after the crash.

Everett pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless driving back in July.

Everett, a former special teams captain and backup safety, played seven seasons with the Washington organization. He was out to dinner with a group of teammates before the crash.