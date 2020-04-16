The Spun

1st Active NFL Player Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

A blurry pictures of players on the Los Angeles Rams.LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of signage before the start of the Los Angeles Rams home opening NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Coliseum on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The first active NFL player to test positive for COVID-19 has been identified by FOX insider Jay Glazer.

Glazer, who teased “big, national” news heading into Wednesday, revealed his scoop this evening. An active NFL player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The player: Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen. Thankfully, Allen is recovering well and is expected to get the all-clear soon.

“(He) lost all smell and taste to where he couldn’t even smell an ammonia smelling-salt. Has no taste. Then the flu began. Says he’s now finally symptom-free and thankfully expecting the ‘all clear’ this week!” Glazer tweeted.

Allen, 24, has been with the Rams since 2018. He was a fourth-round pick out of Michigan State.

The NFL has mostly shut down all in-person activity due to the coronavirus, but the league will be holding its 2020 draft – virtually – next week.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 23. Roger Goodell will announce the picks from his basement in New York.

