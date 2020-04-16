1st Active NFL Player Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

The first active NFL player to test positive for COVID-19 has been identified by FOX insider Jay Glazer.

Glazer, who teased “big, national” news heading into Wednesday, revealed his scoop this evening. An active NFL player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The player: Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen. Thankfully, Allen is recovering well and is expected to get the all-clear soon.

“(He) lost all smell and taste to where he couldn’t even smell an ammonia smelling-salt. Has no taste. Then the flu began. Says he’s now finally symptom-free and thankfully expecting the ‘all clear’ this week!” Glazer tweeted.

Breaking news from @JayGlazer: Los Angeles Rams C Brian Allen is first NFL player to test positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/pkGeD2GHJ2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 16, 2020

Allen, 24, has been with the Rams since 2018. He was a fourth-round pick out of Michigan State.

The NFL has mostly shut down all in-person activity due to the coronavirus, but the league will be holding its 2020 draft – virtually – next week.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 23. Roger Goodell will announce the picks from his basement in New York.