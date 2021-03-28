NFL Players Are Not Happy With Today’s Schedule News

There’s been growing talk of the NFL moving to a 17-game schedule and that is expected to be made official this week.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday afternoon that the league is expected to finalize a 17-game schedule at some point this week.

“NFL is expected to expand the regular season schedule this week to 17 games. The league had played a 16-game regular season schedule since 1978, by far the longest stretch without a change in NFL history,” he reported.

While the 17-game schedule has felt like a foregone conclusion for a while – and will bring more money to both players and teams – it’s not unanimously approved.

Several notable NFL players have spoken out against the news on Twitter.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara had the most blunt reaction to the news.

“Sh– dumb… as hell..” he tweeted.

Kamara was far from the only current NFL player to speak out against the schedule news.

We really let this happen..🤦🏾‍♂️

That's wth im saying 🤦🏾‍♂️

Perfect timing, Schefty Hey @TaylorLewan77 if my math is correct – you average around $17 million per year. You will now get an extra game check, which will be around $1 million dollars extra. Bonus. Play money for you. Do you want to win a super bowl or not?

There will be changes to the offseason as a result.

“There will be automatic changes to the off-season and in season workout schedules as a result,” NFLPA executive George Atallah tweeted.