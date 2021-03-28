The Spun

NFL Players Are Not Happy With Today’s Schedule News

Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback Tom Brady on the field.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on after a failed third down conversion against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on January 09, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

There’s been growing talk of the NFL moving to a 17-game schedule and that is expected to be made official this week.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday afternoon that the league is expected to finalize a 17-game schedule at some point this week.

“NFL is expected to expand the regular season schedule this week to 17 games. The league had played a 16-game regular season schedule since 1978, by far the longest stretch without a change in NFL history,” he reported.

While the 17-game schedule has felt like a foregone conclusion for a while – and will bring more money to both players and teams – it’s not unanimously approved.

Several notable NFL players have spoken out against the news on Twitter.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara had the most blunt reaction to the news.

“Sh– dumb… as hell..” he tweeted.

Kamara was far from the only current NFL player to speak out against the schedule news.

There will be changes to the offseason as a result.

“There will be automatic changes to the off-season and in season workout schedules as a result,” NFLPA executive George Atallah tweeted.


