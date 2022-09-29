NFL Player's Comment On Zach Wilson Dating Rumors Goes Viral

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to make his first start of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Ahead of this matchup, Steelers defensive end Chris Wormley made a joke about the young quarterback's rumored dating history.

During the most recent episode of his podcast, The Sick Podcast: The Chris Wormley & Friends Show, the backup defensive lineman had this to say about the Jets' second-year signal caller:

“I think Zach Wilson has a lot of talent, second year guy, you know he likes to get after the cougars it seems like in his free time."

Earlier this year, rumors about Wilson's dating life caused a major stir around the NFL world. His ex-girlfriend allegedly accused him of cheating on her with his mom's best friend.

Countless "cougar" jokes have come as a result of these rumors.

Wilson missed the Jets' first three games of the 2022 campaign with a preseason meniscus tear. New York notched a 1-2 record in his absence.