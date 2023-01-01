NFL Players Had To Quiet Crowd For Embarrassing Reason

It wasn't the best look for Washington Commanders fans on Sunday.

Per NBCS' Pete Hailey, Washington players had to quiet the crowd as they chanted for Taylor Heinicke to come in while defensive lineman Jonathan Allen was down with an injury.

Fans replied to Hailey's report out of Landover on Sunday.

"This place is gonna be JACKED when the new mascot is unveiled at halftime," AP's Stephen Whyno added.

"THE VIBES," a D.C. sports fan replied.

"They’re chanting the wrong QB," a user said.

"Best player on the team gets hurt fans chanting for backup QB and the TV broadcast doesn’t think to mention it yet. Odd start."

"I can sense the off vibes through the TV," another tweeted. "Crazy."

Washington holds a 7-3 lead with the second half getting underway thanks to a Carson Wentz goal line run. We'll see how the crowd responds should that small lead disappear.