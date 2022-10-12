NFL Player's Passport Issue Has Reportedly Been Solved

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 07: Helmets of the New York Giants rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 7, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Sunday's NFL game in London between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers was pretty fun for the fans who got to see it. But for one Giants player, the win was marred a bit by trouble with his passport.

Giants punter Jamie Gillan was forced to stay behind in England due to a passport issue. Apparently, he did not change his preexisting visa to a work visa, creating an issue that prevented him from returning in a timely fashion.

However, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero via ProFootballTalk, Gillan got his issues resolved. As of writing he is already on a plane to the United States and should arrive later today.

Gillan had two punts and averaged 50 yards per punt in the Giants' 27-22 win over the Packers. He's currently averaging 51 yards per punt this season.

Jamie Gillan is in his first year with the Giants after spending the previous three with the Cleveland Browns. Through five games though, Gillan has been playing far better than at any point in his tenure with the Browns.

With the way he's playing, the Giants wouldn't want to change punters in the middle of the season - even if only for one week.

But he's back, and the NFC's leading punter won't have to worry about his job security this week at least.

The Giants play the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.