NFL Players React To Jeff Gladney's Tragic Death

EAGAN, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 19: Jeff Gladney #20 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during training camp on August 19, 2020 at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The NFL world was hit with terribly sad news earlier this morning. Former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has passed away.

According to a report, Gladney was in a car accident early Monday morning and passed away as a result. He was just 25 years old.

Both the Vikings and Cardinals, who signed Gladney earlier this off-season, published thoughtful tributes in honor of the former TCU star.

"We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney," the Vikings wrote. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon."

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing," the Cardinals said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."



Plenty of players - including JJ Watt, Isaiah Simmons and Jalen Reagor - have taken to Twitter as well, expressing their condolences following Gladney's death.

The NFL's Twitter account said the following:

"The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Jeff Gladney and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

Jeff Gladney is gone much too soon.

We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.