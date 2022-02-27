Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl offensive lineman Ali Marpet announced his retirement at the age of 28 on Sunday afternoon.

The news shocked the NFL world, as Marpet was just coming into his prime.

“After seven formidable years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I’ve come to the decision to retire from the game that has given me so much. This organization and the people surrounding it have helped not only fulfill a dream, but also helped build me into the person I am today. I’ve made Tampa Bay my home and I look forward to serving this community in the coming years. To the coaches and teammates, family and friends, an Instagram post simply can’t express the profound impact you’ve had on me. I’m eternally grateful. Thank you Tampa Bay,” he announced.

Bucs’ standout guard Ali Marpet’s retirement announcement today on IG: pic.twitter.com/h7DcXDpPhF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2022

Of course, Marpet is not the first NFL player to announce an early retirement. Here are five of the most notable ones.

Andrew Luck

Luck shocked the NFL world when he announced his retirement before the start of the 2019 season.

Barry Sanders

Barry Sanders, arguably the best NFL running back in league history, played just 10 seasons with the Detroit Lions. He retired after the 1998 season, claiming to have lost his true love for the game.

Luke Kuechly

The Carolina Panthers All-Pro linebacker announced his retirement from the National Football League in January of 2020 following another big season.

Calvin Johnson

Much like Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson retired much earlier than the Detroit Lions would have liked, stepping away from the game at the age of 30 in 2016.

Gale Sayers

Sayers played just seven NFL seasons, but he twice led the league in rushing, dominating for the Chicago Bears.

He became the youngest Pro Football Hall of Famer in history when he was inducted at the age of 34.

These are just five names on a very long list of players to retire from the National Football League at an early stage.

More will likely be joining them in the years to come, too.