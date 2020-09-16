NFL Players Show Support For ESPN Reporter Maria Taylor

Several prominent athletes have shown support for ESPN’s Maria Taylor in the wake of a Chicago radio host’s crude tweet on Monday night.

Taylor made her Monday Night Football debut this week, doing the sideline reporting for the New York Giants’ Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During the game, a Chicago-based radio host sent out a disgraceful tweet. The host, Dan McNeil of Chicago’s 670 The Score, has since been fired for tweeting:

“NFL sideline reporter or a host for the AVN annual awards presentation?”

Most of the sports world has since come to Taylor’s defense, including several prominent athletes and NFL players.

“100 % unacceptable! It’s time for men to stand up, respect and defend our women. 1st of all, put some respect on Maria Taylor’s name. 2nd of all, Maria Taylor is family… dude don’t want them problems…” Saints linebacker Demario Davis tweeted.

“Exactly the reason why we’re focusing on building up black women this season. @MariaTaylor congratulations on such a big accomplishment! Keep leveling up,” Malcolm Jenkins tweeted.

United States women’s national team star had perhaps the best tweet for Taylor.

“You know what is so dope about @MariaTaylor… EVERYTHING! With you Maria!” she tweeted.

Well said, Megan.