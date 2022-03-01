NFL Player’s Sister Had ‘Terrifying’ Fan Interaction

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker revealed his younger sister recently had a “terrifying” encounter with a fan who’d trespassed on his property in hopes of meeting him.

Baker described the incident with a thread on Twitter.

“My little sister was terrified today because a fan went into my gate of my house and walked down to my garage where she was leaving… I never thought I would need to say this but PLEASE DO NOT enter my house wanting to greet me. That is my HOME. I will Die to protect the people in it,” he wrote.

“If that was me I would have drawn my weapon on you quick. I don’t know who you are pulling into my house. So once again PLEASE do not come to my home thinking it is appropriate to ask to meet me. Thank you.”

People in it. If that was me I would have drawn my weapon on you quick. I don’t know who you are pulling into my house. So once again PLEASE do not come to my home thinking it is appropriate to ask to meet me. Thank you 🙏🏾 (2/2) — Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) February 28, 2022

The fan was apparently trying to deliver a painting for the Arizona star. After his initial anger, Baker thanked the fan for the gift.

“To the fan, thank you for the painting, i know you probably worked hard to make this! Just send it to the facility next time. I Appreciate it. God bless,” he wrote.

Through his fifth season with the Cardinals in 2021, Baker logged his fourth Pro-Bowl selection behind 98 tackles, seven passes defended and three interceptions. The two-time first-team All-Pro safety suffered a scary head injury during Arizona’s Wild Card loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but later revealed that he was “doing good.”