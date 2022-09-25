NFL Players Threatened With Punishment Thanks To Tom Brady

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NFL players aren't allowed to smash tablets on Sunday after what happened with Tom Brady last week.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, all 32 teams received a memo from the NFL which threatened punishment for breaking tablets or other league-issued equipment.

Brady smashed a tablet last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints when things weren't going the Buccaneers' way. He wasn't fined for it, though which is a bit weird.

If the league didn't punish him to set an example, why would it be looking to punish other players for it?

Whatever the case, this is the policy now and the players will have to abide by it so that they don't get hit with a fine.

