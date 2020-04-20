6 Notable NFL Players Could Be Traded During The Draft

Welcome to NFL Draft week.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be an interesting one. Roger Goodell will announce the draft picks from his basement in New York with executives from across the league doing the draft from inside their homes.

It’s unclear if this will make for more or less excitement than usual – at least when it comes to surprising picks and trades – but we can’t wait to find out.

There could be a couple of notable NFL players trading during the draft, at least according to longtime insider Peter King. The Jaguars are shopping running back Leonard Fournette and he’s not the only notable player who could be on the move.

King named six players who could be traded during the NFL Draft. All six are pretty big names.

Players likely to get traded during the draft, in order: Washington T Trent Williams, Jacksonville DE Yannick Ngakoue, New England G Joe Thuney, Cincinnati QB Andy Dalton, Jacksonville RB Leonard Fournette, Philadelphia WR Alshon Jeffery.

Williams and Ngakoue have wanted out for a while, so it would make sense for Washington and Jacksonville to trade them for draft picks.

We’ll find out who will really be on the move come Thursday night.

The 2020 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night on ESPN and NFL Network.