NFL Player's Wife Not Happy With Brittney Griner Trade

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

The United States and Russia agreed to a prisoner swap that brought WNBA star Brittney Griner home.

It was a one-for-one swap that sent arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russia. The decision was somewhat controversial - especially with fellow American Paul Whelan not being part of the deal.

A few people in the sports world didn't agree with the trade. Count Rachel Bush, the wife of Buffalo Bills star Jordan Poyer, among those upset with the swap.

"So let me get this straight," she started. "We are sending billions to Ukraine for their war, however we just traded the “merchant of death” Russian arms dealer back to Russia DURING their war with Ukraine in exchange for a basketball player. Does that even SOUND RIGHT TO YOU?!"

The good part is that Griner will is home in time to celebrate the holidays with her family.

Perhaps the sporting world should focus on that.