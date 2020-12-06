3 NFL Teams Can Clinch Playoff Berths In Week 13

The 2020 NFL playoff picture is starting to get clearer.

We’ve already had a couple of NFL teams eliminated from postseason contention, as the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars have been eliminated. The Jets and the Jaguars are the first two teams to get eliminated from playoff contention, though more are coming.

So, too, are playoff clinches.

This week, as noted by NFL.com, three teams can clinch playoff berths. Those three teams: Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints.

NFL.com outlined what those teams need to do in order to clinch a berth:

The Kansas City Chiefs can sew up a postseason spot with a victory over the Denver Broncos and clinch the AFC West with a win and some help. The Pittsburgh Steelers would clinch a playoff spot by beating or tying Washington, and can swipe the AFC North with a win and some additional games falling their way. The New Orleans Saints can cinch up a postseason spot with a win over the Falcons and a Chicago loss, or a tie and several other competitors losing.

So, Pittsburgh and Kansas City simply need to win today to clinch a berth, while New Orleans needs a win and some help.

Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season is set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.